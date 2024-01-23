60 years of Service and Counting…Openreach Engineer Hits Massive Milestone

While January is traditionally the time when a number of us may think about looking for a new job that certainly isn’t the case for everyone.

Openreach employees recently had cause to bring out the bunting and crack open the bubbly as one of their own, Mike Reeve, celebrated an astounding 60-years of service with the company.

In a heartwarming celebration at BT Tower in Swansea that was attended by 40 of his colleagues, both past and present, Mike was presented with a well-deserved long-service award.

The Swansea based specialist engineer joined the company on the 26th August 1963, as part of an 18 month ‘youth in training’ programme for the General Post Office in Cambridge.

Little did Mike realise back then as a 16-year-old straight out of school that he was about to embark on a career that would span a revolution in communications technology. From copper cables and manual switchboards with operators connecting analogue telephone calls, to the advent of the internet and broadband and now supporting the roll-out of ultrafast fibre optic technologies – Mike has seen it all.

Over the course of his career the popular engineer would “follow his heart” and re-locate from his hometown of Bury St Edmunds to settle in Swansea in 1975 and start a family.

An immeasurable number of customers have benefited from Mike’s skills and experience during his six-decade career – ranging from major corporations to vital institutions such as banks, doctors' surgeries, schools, as well as individual homes and small businesses.

As testament to Mike’s unwavering commitment and dedication to his work and the company, BT’s longest service employee has no intention of hanging up his hard hat and screwdriver just yet.

Mike, who now works as a specialist engineering maintaining the telephone exchanges in and around Swansea, said:

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here, working with such nice people and good managers – I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.” “To be the longest serving employee ever is an accolade I’m very proud to have. When I’ve had enough, I’ll hang my boots up, but I’ve no plans to right now. There’s nothing else I’d rather do – except maybe indulge in my passion of motorsport.

When asked about the technological advancements he’s witnessed in the business during his 60-year career Mike said: “It’s incredible to think that when I joined as a 16 year old you had to use an operator to call a friend or family member that lived outside your exchange area. Now we’re able to videocall loved ones on the other side of the planet from some of the most rural parts of the country. Telecommunications has come such a long way and I’m incredibly proud to have played my part.”

Congratulating Mike on his incredible service, Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, said:

“I have nothing but admiration for the contribution Mike has made to this company and the communities that he’s served.” “Openreach is a people business and our work and success relies on people like Mike. To give 60 years of service to one company is an astounding achievement. “We’re immensely proud to have such a remarkable individual as part of the Openreach family and, on behalf of everybody here, I’d like to congratulate Mike on this fantastic milestone and thank him for his dedication and service to our customers.

1963 – the year Mike Reeve joined the General Post Office

(which later became BT Group and Openreach)

President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas

Lawrence of Arabia wins Oscar for Best Picture

The Great Train Robbery take place in Buckinghamshire

Martin Luther King delivers his “I have a dream speech”

Average house price in UK was £2,748

