£500k to Fund School Pupil Study Abroad Opportunities

Cardiff Council and International Links (Global) will receive £501,941 to fund school pupil study abroad opportunities thanks to the Turing Scheme.

The Turing Scheme is the UK Government’s new global programme to support pupils and students to study and work abroad in 2020/21.

Cardiff Council made a successful application on behalf of ten schools in Cardiff and will receive £245,938.

Amanda Morgan, international linking officer, Cardiff Council, said:

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities learners in Cardiff will be able to enjoy through our Turing Scheme project. Developing outward-looking schools and collaborating locally and globally is an important part of Cardiff Council’s strategic plan for education, ‘Cardiff 2030’, and we strongly believe that introducing an international context to education will help schools successfully meet the opportunities and challenges of the new curriculum for Wales.”

Their project focuses on areas linked to the new curriculum, such as the environment and outdoor learning and STEM subjects and is designed to raise aspirations, broaden horizons and ignite the imaginations of learners and teachers.

Amanda commented:

“It will enable schools within our consortium to strengthen existing links and develop new connections with schools from countries all over the world, including the USA, Japan, Argentina, Romania, Greece and Denmark. During their time overseas, pupils will visit partner schools and meet other learners from these countries which we hope will open learners’ eyes and minds to the wider world – a potentially life-changing experience for participants.”

International Links (Global) Ltd (ILG), which offers wide-ranging support to schools across Wales, made two successful consortium applications to the Turing Scheme. £206,003 will fund 162 pupils from a cross-section of 16 Welsh schools to participate in several life-changing learning opportunities in Germany, the USA, Cyprus, Spain, France, Sweden, Iceland and the Czech Republic. Out of these, 108 pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds and 42 are Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) pupils. The projects will offer learning opportunities in themes such as global citizenship, health and wellbeing and outdoor learning.

María Pérez Rico, project manager, ILG, said:

“These opportunities provide learners with experiences of travel and cultural immersion that will significantly enrich the lives of Additional Learning Needs and disadvantaged pupils. It will give schools and their communities the opportunity to work collaboratively locally and transnationally, to work intergenerationally and to become upskilled in different areas of learning and key competences, as well as to level up opportunities to improve social mobility through experiencing innovative activities and broaden aspirations and enrich cultural experience through international travel.”

Overall, Wales will receive £5,170,829 from the Turing Scheme for 12 organisations that successfully applied for funding in the inaugural call for proposals. This includes seven higher education institutions and five schools and FE/VET organisations.

Jenny Scott, Director, British Council Wales, said: