Description

Looking to grow your business through franchising? Thinking of expanding into Wales?

Join us at the incredible NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub in London to discuss the benefits of and opportunities for franchising in Wales.

This panel discussion will include franchising and business experts from NatWest, Darwin Gray and Business Wales, as well as first-hand advice from experienced franchise head, Andy Hulbert.

The panel discussion will be followed by networking, drinks and canapes.

This event is free to attend. Part of Wales Week in London.

Cost:Free

