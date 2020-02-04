Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

4th March – London
Bringing Your Business to Wales

Looking to grow your business through franchising? Thinking of expanding into Wales?

Join us at the incredible NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub in London to discuss the benefits of and opportunities for franchising in Wales.

This panel discussion will include franchising and business experts from NatWest, Darwin Gray and Business Wales, as well as first-hand advice from experienced franchise head, Andy Hulbert.

The panel discussion will be followed by networking, drinks and canapes.

This event is free to attend. Part of Wales Week in London.

Cost:Free
WHEN:4th March 2020 –
WHERE:London – NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub

Darwin Gray is a commercial law firm based in Cardiff. We are proud of our reputation for using a practical and solution-focused approach when helping our clients.

We have a strong team ethic, putting approachability, consistency and quality at the heart of everything we do. Your business will always be at the forefront of our minds, whilst ensuring you also receive excellent value for money.

We specialise in a number of commercial areas, including:
– Commercial Property
– Franchising
– Corporate and Commercial
– Employment and HR
– Intellectual Property
– Social Housing
– Data and Data Protection
– Dispute Resolution
– Insolvency
– Construction

Our work reflects our values; we are genuinely friendly people who are approachable and accessible to our clients. The Darwin Gray approach is thorough and careful, but we are also known for reacting quickly when it matters and providing creative solutions to whatever challenge our clients are facing, drawing on our rich and varied experience.

We endeavour to prevent problems as well as solve them, and would love to get to know you and your business.
 

