4,000 Spaces Remaining in 2022 Cardiff Half Marathon

Time is running out to secure a place at the 2022 Wizz Air Cardiff Half Marathon, which is on track to sell-out faster than ever before ahead of its return on Sunday 2 October.

Just 4,000 general entries remain available for the race which returns for its second outing this year in the autumn. The 2020 race, which had to be postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic was held on Sunday 27 March this year.

More than 14,000 spaces were sold within a week of the event going on sale early last month and that momentum has barely slowed in recent weeks. Once the remaining 4,000 entries have been snapped up, only spaces reserved by official charities will remain available for those looking to secure their space on the start line.

Demand is higher than ever with many keen to return to mass participation events for the first time since the pandemic or looking to challenge themselves to complete one of the Europe’s most iconic distance events after taking up running during lockdown.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive, Matt Newman commented:

“We’re delighted that so many people have set their sights on the Wizz Air Cardiff Half Marathon in 2022. We’re excited to welcome a record number of first timers as well as more runners than ever from overseas to experience Cardiff and Wales.” “Our new partnership with Wizz Air and inclusion in the newly launched SuperHalfs Series has elevated the race on the world stage, leading to record demand, so we’re urging those keen to take part to secure their space before it’s too late.”

The new-look Cardiff Half has a new brand and headline sponsor in Wizz Air, with exciting new experiences and innovations planned as a result. The flat, fast and iconic route around the Welsh capital will however remain unchanged, taking in all of the city’s most iconic landmarks, historic buildings and beautiful scenery.

Those taking part will be able to earn a Cardiff stamp in their SuperHalfs passport for the first time, with the new international half marathon series underway. Including races in Lisbon, Prague, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia, the SuperHalfs offers running enthusiasts the unique opportunity to embark on their own running adventure and earn a SuperMedal for completing the five-race circuit.

You can secure your space at www.cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk.