71% of Finance Organisations Using Web Scraping to Gather External Data

Almost three-quarters (71%) of financial services organisations are now using web scraping to gather external data to guide their decision-making.

This is one of the key findings from the new Oxylabs white paper, Alternative Data Unlocks Key Decisions in the UK & US Finance Industries, which demonstrates how web scraping is shaping the sector.

In cooperation with Censuswide, Oxylabs surveyed 500 UK-based and 501 US-based senior data decision-makers from UK and US financial services companies, gathering insights on attitudes towards data collection in the sector.

Internal data (74%) remains the most popular source for businesses, but there are clear signs web scraping is set to overtake it in the near future. Over two-thirds of respondents (68%) plan to increase their data budgets in the coming year, while 80% believe they will focus more strongly on web scraping in the same period.

Other methods, such as third-party data aggregators (used by 56%) remain an important part of the data-gathering ecosystem, but are now a long way behind web scraping and internal data.

Gediminas Rickevičius, VP of Global Partnerships at Oxylabs, said:

“Internal data is relatively cheap, efficient and company-unique, so it’s not a surprise that it’s the dominant acquisition method. Alternative data and web scraping being so close, however, is something completely new. There’s a clear interest and even necessity to uncover new ways of unearthing data-driven insights from untapped sources. It’s clear – financial services companies are expecting to get their edge through web-scraped alternative data.”

Despite web scraping’s rise, there remain some concerns among decision-makers about how to implement it in a safe, cost-effective, and compliant manner. Almost four in ten (38%) state risk and legal complications as the main factors discouraging them from using web scraping. Alongside this, 36% are concerned about budget constraints or the need to introduce complicated new technology, and 34% believe they lack the technical know-how to make web scraping a success.

Vaidotas Šedys, Head of Risk Management at Oxylabs, added: