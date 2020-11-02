£3m Grant for Sony UK Technology Centre in Bridgend

The Welsh Government has provided nearly half a million pounds to support electronic powerhouse Sony, in Bridgend, through the pandemic as well as a £3m grant to help the company secure local jobs and invest in its longer-term future in South Wales.

One of the largest employers in South Wales, Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) is the manufacturing and customer service centre for Sony in the UK, and houses 29 related tenant companies.

The company manufactures and produces cutting-edge camera equipment for the broadcast industry from its award-winning centre of excellence.

Sony UK TEC has manufactured cameras for Sony group since 1999 and has supplied and serviced cameras that have been used for global sporting events including The Wimbledon Championship and the FIFA World Cup 2014 & 2018.

The funding Sony has received from the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund will help protect hundreds of jobs, while the grant from the Economy Futures Fund will also help future proof manufacturing processes at the site.

The ERF, which is part of the Welsh Government’s £1.7bn plus support package for business, is providing significant financial support to micro, SME and large companies across Wales and complements the support provided by the UK Government. To date, more than 13,000 businesses have received financial support worth more than £280 million and the fund has helped to protect more than 100,000 jobs.