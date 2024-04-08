£350,000 from the Development Bank of Wales Helps to Create Little Miracles

£350,000 gan Fanc Datblygu Cymru yn Helpu i Greu Gwyrthiau Bach

Bridgend Finance & Investment
SHARE
,

Gymraeg

A new fertility clinic is set to open in Pencoed, Bridgend bringing hope to those on the path to parenthood.

Part-funded by a £350,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales, The Fertility Home has been set-up by cousins Merve Koca and Isabelle Beckmann, a Senior Clinical Embryologist with an MSc in Clinical Embryology from the University of Oxford. Based at Bocam Park, the new private clinic has a licence from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority.

With a dedicated theatre, laboratory and consultation rooms, fertility treatment services will include IVF, ICSI, IUI, and egg freezing and donation along with personalised advice on nutrition, acupuncture, meditation and yoga. There are 10 staff including nurse practitioners and a Clinical Director.

Director Isabelle Beckman said:

“We understand the immense challenges individuals face in accessing proper care during the emotional and physical strains of fertility treatment. Our goal at The Fertility Home is to create a nurturing environment where clients feel supported and at ease, alleviating the inherent stress of the process. Our vision extends beyond scientific excellence; we're dedicated to offering a holistic approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of healing, fostering tranquillity and well-being.

“Our aim is to establish a clinic that blends cutting-edge technology with a warm and calming atmosphere, ensuring our clients feel cared for during this pivotal journey to parenthood. The backing from the Development Bank and their confidence in our vision and business model has propelled us forward, allowing us to embark on the journey of creating little miracles.”

Andrew Drummond is an Investment Executive with the Development Bank. He said:

“The fertility market is a growing industry as demand for these services continues to increase. Merve and Isabelle have a unique proposition offering a complete package of support. With an experienced and skilled team in place from the outset, they are ready to provide a high quality service for local people who need help with fertility advice and treatment from accessible facilities just off the M4 at Bocam Park.”

The loan for The Fertility Clinic came from the Wales Business Fund. Financed by the European Regional Development Fund and Welsh Government the £216 million fund closed at the end of 2023. The fully invested fund provided loans and equity investments between £50,000 and £5 million and supported small and medium-sized businesses based in Wales or willing to relocate to Wales.

SHARE

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea. They finance responsible businesses – those with a strong social, ethical and environmental standards, as well as real commercial promise.

By providing sustainable, effective finance where options have seemed limited, they bring ambitions to life and fuel possibilities for people, businesses and communities in Wales and beyond.

The Development Bank’s ‘big picture’ view means it can often help with debt and equity finance when options seem limited, doing whatever it takes to make a positive difference, bringing together the right people and working collaboratively to find a way to make things happen for Welsh businesses and for Wales.

Its teams are embedded in local communities, working out of regional offices that give customers direct access to key decision-makers and signposted avenues of support. They understand what’s happening in Wales’ villages, towns and cities – the challenges and the opportunities. They see the potential for business growth as a catalyst for enhancing lives and communities in Wales and beyond.

For more information, visit the Development Bank website at www.developmentbank.wales to find out more.
 

Related Articles

Award-winning Tiny Toes Ballet School Launches Two New Franchises

Sony UK TEC in Pencoed Produces ‘Next Generation’ 4K Cameras

Welsh Training Specialist Acquires Competitor

.

Development Bank of Wales

 

Business News Wales