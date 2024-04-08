£350,000 from the Development Bank of Wales Helps to Create Little Miracles

A new fertility clinic is set to open in Pencoed, Bridgend bringing hope to those on the path to parenthood.

Part-funded by a £350,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales, The Fertility Home has been set-up by cousins Merve Koca and Isabelle Beckmann, a Senior Clinical Embryologist with an MSc in Clinical Embryology from the University of Oxford. Based at Bocam Park, the new private clinic has a licence from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority.

With a dedicated theatre, laboratory and consultation rooms, fertility treatment services will include IVF, ICSI, IUI, and egg freezing and donation along with personalised advice on nutrition, acupuncture, meditation and yoga. There are 10 staff including nurse practitioners and a Clinical Director.

Director Isabelle Beckman said:

“We understand the immense challenges individuals face in accessing proper care during the emotional and physical strains of fertility treatment. Our goal at The Fertility Home is to create a nurturing environment where clients feel supported and at ease, alleviating the inherent stress of the process. Our vision extends beyond scientific excellence; we're dedicated to offering a holistic approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of healing, fostering tranquillity and well-being. “Our aim is to establish a clinic that blends cutting-edge technology with a warm and calming atmosphere, ensuring our clients feel cared for during this pivotal journey to parenthood. The backing from the Development Bank and their confidence in our vision and business model has propelled us forward, allowing us to embark on the journey of creating little miracles.”

Andrew Drummond is an Investment Executive with the Development Bank. He said:

“The fertility market is a growing industry as demand for these services continues to increase. Merve and Isabelle have a unique proposition offering a complete package of support. With an experienced and skilled team in place from the outset, they are ready to provide a high quality service for local people who need help with fertility advice and treatment from accessible facilities just off the M4 at Bocam Park.”

The loan for The Fertility Clinic came from the Wales Business Fund. Financed by the European Regional Development Fund and Welsh Government the £216 million fund closed at the end of 2023. The fully invested fund provided loans and equity investments between £50,000 and £5 million and supported small and medium-sized businesses based in Wales or willing to relocate to Wales.