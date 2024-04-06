Hydrogen Safe Strengthens Position in Wales with Support of Wyn Prichard

Hydrogen Safe, the specialist training provider working with colleges and industry to equip people with the skills they need to work safely with hydrogen, has appointed Wyn Prichard as a specialist consultant to support its growing position in Wales.

Having been involved in business and skills development for more than 30 years, with his most recent position at NPTC Group of Colleges as Director of Skills Strategy and Business Engagement, Wyn brings a wealth of knowledge and connections to the business.

Having focused on net zero, renewable and sustainability, setting up the first cross-industry net zero academy working with trade bodies, industry, students and education, he is perfectly placed to facilitate the introductions and advise Hydrogen Safe as it delivers its expansion strategy in Wales.

As Business Adviser with South Glam TEC and the ELWA/Wales Government, working with SMEs in the region and also as Wales Director of the CITB, Wyn also brings transferable insight from the construction and building sector.

He comments:

“With a varied career, I have been fortunate enough to sit on many boards and industry leading steering groups. Taking this insight and knowledge, I am now pleased to announce that I will become a specialist advisor with Hydrogen Safe. “Green energy is an exciting and progressive sector. Since meeting with the team at Hydrogen Safe, I have been impressed with their passion, determination and ambition. I look forward to joining the journey as they continue to work with industry and education providers in Wales.”

Founder and CEO of Hydrogen Safe, Andy Lord, comments:

“It became a bit of a running joke that everywhere we would go we would be introduced and reintroduced to Wyn. It was clear that we had a shared passion for green energy and that together we could make a real difference. “We look forward to working with Wyn and to using his expertise to drive the business forward as we become a champion for connecting the supply between industry and education.”

Members of Hydrogen UK; the Hydrogen Energy Association; the Hydrogen Skills Alliance; and NPTC Group of Colleges, Net Zero Skills Advisory Board, Hydrogen Safe works with businesses, education providers and individuals to deliver courses that meet with their specific objectives and sustainability goals.