£3 Million Investment for Rhos Farm Caravan Park

Rhos Farm Caravan Park, is under new ownership after a £3 million investment supported by Barclays.

The 40-acre site offers 115 static holiday caravan pitches, seasonal touring pitches & camping within walking distance of Red Wharf Bay on the Isle of Anglesey and just 2 miles from Benllech with its blue flag award beach.

Owned and operated by the Roberts family, the Bodafon Group portfolio of parks include Bodafon, Melin Rhos, Ty’n Rhos & Glan Gors. The new acquisition complements the existing parks and makes the Roberts family one of the largest Park operators on Anglesey with over 500 pitches all within a 4-mile radius of the Benllech head office.

Robert Roberts, Company Director said,

“We are a local family business passionate about delivering memorable customer experience in the idyllic setting that Anglesey provides whilst supporting the local economy. Rhos Farm is a welcome addition to our existing portfolio and reinforces our commitment to securing local jobs and attracting holidaymakers who make a vital contribution towards a thriving local economy benefiting our excellent circle of suppliers and tradesmen as well as the local community. As part of this acquisition, we have been able to take on additional staff as the needs of the business grows. Our Relationship Director at Barclays, Gary Fletcher, really buys into what we are trying to achieve. I feel that his understanding and sincere interest in our business made all the difference. The impact of this pandemic will be felt for years to come by our sector but hopefully, when this is over, people will go out and support British business as a whole, to help get everybody back on their feet. We are pleased that restrictions are being cautiously lifted and look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the UK who appreciate the service we offer”.

Gary Fletcher, Barclays Relationship Director said,