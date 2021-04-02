£2million Refurbishment and Acquisition of Wrexham Factory

Asset management company, Prime Property has acquired the former Wrexham Wire factory and premises on Ash Road North on Wrexham Industrial Estate on behalf of retained clients.

The project has been named Wire 81, acknowledging its previous use and the size of the accommodation available, which is 81,580 sq ft in total. Prime acquired the property out of receivership and is commencing a £2million refurbishment programme which expected to complete by the end of Q2 2021.

Speaking about the acquisition, commercial director, Imran Younus, said:

“We identified this site as one where we could really add value. There is such a shortage of quality industrial stock in the area, and we have the added advantage of up to 3,000KVA power available, which may prove the deciding factor to a manufacturer.”

Mark Diaper, associate director at Legat Owen, newly appointed joint letting agents for the building with Jon Thorne of B8RE, commented:

“The acquisition and subsequent refurbishment programme will see this property once again likely be used for manufacturing use, creating jobs and further investment in the town. There is a lack of supply of quality newly refurbished stock in Wrexham and this well-located property should appeal to occupiers looking to embark on their next stage of growth.”

The new facility is expected to incorporate the following:

New concrete yard and floor

Low site coverage

New roof with 10% roof lights and high bay led lighting

New external cladding

3 dock level access doors with canopy over

5 drive in doors

High quality offices with led lighting and air conditioning throughout.

Large gas supply

Up to 3,000 KVA power available

David Murray at Sanderson Weatherall acted on behalf of the receivers.