2B Enterprising Announces GS Verde Group Partnership

2B Enterprising, who recently announced the completion of their first investment round, a deal advised on by the GS Verde Group, have announced a partnership with the dealmaking business to support local primary schools.

The partnership will see a number of primary schools across Wales and England receive The Bumbles of Honeywood enterprise skills programme, devised by 2B Enterprising for children aged 5 to 8 years old.

2B Enterprising has rapidly expanded, having grown from a team of 2 to 10 employees in just 6 months and are already working with over 80 schools in south Wales and England. The ambition of the organisation is to expand its support of primary schools across the UK, with plans to work with over 2,500 schools in the next 3 years.

In addition to the partnership with GS Verde Group, further partnerships have also been agreed with the likes of Swansea.com, Bluestone Resorts, Dawsons Estate Agents, Vinci Construction and Fab Four Coffee which comprises four former international rugby professionals Shane Williams, James Hook, Lee Byrne and Mike Phillips who are each supporting a primary school.

Jayne Brewer, the newly appointed Chief Executive of 2B Enterprising, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with GS Verde on this important initiative. Introducing The Bumbles of Honeywood to primary schools through corporate partners provides an accessible and creative way for children, teachers and parents to engage with enterprise and develop or teach skills that will support the next generation of employees and employers to become valuable members of society.”

There are 5 female investors in 2B Enterprising Ltd., who were impressed by the ambition and potential of The Bumbles of Honeywood programme. Developed by entrepreneurial business leaders and experienced educators with extensive input from teachers, 2B Enterprising has ensured the programme is flexible, impactful, non-prescriptive and easy to use.

David Dulieu, Development Director of the GS Verde Group said: