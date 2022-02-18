Redrow’s New Volunteer Campaign Welcomed by Local Colleague and Charity Hero Alun

Flintshire-headquartered premium housebuilder Redrow has pledged a minimum of 1000 days of volunteering in 2022, giving each of its employees two days’ paid volunteering time to contribute to their local communities or preferred good causes.

Redrow’s ‘1000 Days’ employee campaign aims to encourage its 2,300+ colleagues – well over 300 of whom are based in Wales – to pledge their time to help those who need it the most. They can choose their own preferred cause or project or take part in one of Redrow’s many community projects near its developments. If, as hoped, most took up the challenge, over 4000 days could be donated.

Group HR Director, Karen Jones, commented:

“Building thriving communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we recognise the difference we can create through supporting our local communities and charitable projects. “Whether it’s meeting new people and working as part of a team or building self-confidence and developing leadership skills, Redrow in turn benefits from the skills that volunteering brings. “We hope that the initiative will bring our Redrow community together to lend a helping hand, as well as celebrating the positive contribution they will make.”

One Redrow colleague who will be spoilt for choice on how to spend his volunteer days is Alun Williams, a customer services technician with the south Wales division. He has just been named South Wales Customer Service Employee of the Year in recognition of, not only all he does to help colleagues and customers, but also his charitable efforts both in and out of work.

Alun, who lives in Nelson in the Rhymney Valley, travels all over Redrow’s south Wales developments visiting customers and addressing any finishing touches they require.

He spends much of his free time fundraising with both Redrow colleagues and friends at his local rugby club, Nelson Unicorns RFC. He says, as well as supporting those in need, this helps his own wellbeing and makes for a great social life. He also believes Redrow’s charitable activities are the best way for people from different parts of the company to get to know each other.

“I just love doing things and if I can help someone along the way, then all the better – there is always someone who needs help,” says Alun. “My friends feel the same way, too, so when we hear about something, we work out what we can do about it. “We always make sure it’s sociable as well as helpful. I find getting out in the fresh air particularly helpful when you’re working hard and after the past two years we’ve all had.”

Alun’s fundraising activities have included a bike ride from north to south Wales and climbing Ben Nevis and even Pen-y-Fan nine times in a day. There is often a rugby connection, and he has joined fundraisers to support mental health and wellbeing among local male rugby players, as well as ex-Scottish international, Doddie Weir’s Motor Neurone Disease research charity.

Alun estimates he has been part of raising around £80,000 for causes often prompted by friends’ personal experiences. They include prostate cancer research, hospice care, Sight Cymru and community defibrillators, for which he helped raise £12,000 after losing one of his best friends following a heart attack. He and his friends are currently organising a challenge for 2022 in memory of a close friend and in aid of pancreatic cancer.

Alun welcomes Redrow’s ‘1000 Days’ campaign and thinks some colleagues trying it for the first time may be surprised at how rewarding it is to volunteer.