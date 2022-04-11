29 Acres of Land Acquired for a New Residential Development in Deeside

Leading housebuilder Bellway has acquired over 29 acres of land for a new residential development in Deeside.

Planning consent has been granted, with 400 new build homes to be built by Bellway at the site, which is located off Welsh Road.

Appealing to a broad spectrum of buyer, there will be a range of two, three and four bedroom properties, incorporating semi-detached and detached house types.

The new development will be known as Victoria Green. It has been named after the Jubilee Bridge (Blue Bridge) located close by, which was completed in 1897, the same year as Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Part of Bellway’s stunning Artisan Collection, the properties at Victoria Green have been carefully considered with desirable elevations and luxury design features.

Jenny Bell, Sales Director at Bellway North West, comments:

“Victoria Green is a superb site with a great mix of two, three and four bed homes which will undoubtedly appeal to a broad spectrum of buyer across Deeside as well as further afield. The development’s location is excellent too; a short drive to the city of Chester and by the Wales/England border.”

The development will feature 1.49 hectares of public open space, and Bellway will also make a significant financial contribution to the locality; £921,371 towards education.

The site will be remediated as part of the pre-completion works, with Bellway due to make a start on the site’s roads and sewers in November, and a sales launch expected in 2023.

Jenny adds: