26 New Jobs in Prestatyn as HCA Healthcare UK Expands Contact Centre

HCA Healthcare UK, the largest provider of private healthcare in the UK, has announced 26 new contact centre advisor roles in its Outpatient’s Booking Centre in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.

The leading healthcare company, which offers complex and specialist care across a network of more than 30 clinical facilities in London and Manchester, already employs 90 people supporting outpatient bookings and a total of 237 people at its Prestatyn site. Following increased demand for key healthcare services across their network and the launch of new enhanced patient registration processes, HCA UK has launched the recruitment drive to increase its booking capacity by a further third.

Full-time, part-time and split shift positions are available for excellent communicators with a keen interest in helping patients access world-class healthcare services. Offering a starting salary of £19,822 and flexible shift patterns, HCA UK has a range of permanent roles starting as early as 3 August.

Roles will be office-based for an initial training period, with potential for homeworking in future.

Becky Simpson, Director of HCA UK Prestatyn Contact Centre, said: “Our amazing HCA Healthcare UK Contact Centre team manages over a million patient interactions every year. Working as an extension of our brilliant hospital teams, our vision is to deliver each of these interactions with compassion, kindness and expertise, ensuring every patient has access to the best care for their needs.

“We are thrilled to be able to grow our Prestatyn Contact Centre, offering 26 new roles locally to strong communicators with proven service and IT skills, and a passion for health and supporting people when they most need help. We welcome all applications and hope our range of full-time, part-time and flexible shifts will provide a new career opportunity for local people.

“Those joining us will quickly become part of our strong, committed team – we are on an exciting transformation journey as we continue to improve our processes, our technology and our career development opportunities. There’s never been a better time to join our team or the HCA Healthcare UK family.”