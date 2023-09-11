£250,000 in Grant Funding Available for Rural Projects from The Royal Countryside Fund

Rural community organisations are being invited to apply for grants of up to £25,000 from The Royal Countryside Fund in the autumn round of their Supporting Rural Communities programme.

Maddy Taylor, Head of Operations at The Royal Countryside Fund said:

“We are really keen to hear from people whose community projects are responding to specific needs in their village or town, to tackle problems such as isolation, lack of access to services, training, or employment, or that are improving the sustainability and resilience of countryside communities. “We want to hear how your project is responding to demand from people in your area, and how it will make a real difference to improve the lives of people living in your local community.”

The Royal Countryside Fund has up to £250,000 available for not-for-profit rural organisations in this funding round, which opens today, and is looking to fund projects in Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

Groups who are interested in applying should read the FAQs and advice documents on The Royal Countryside Fund’s website and then fill in a short application form before midday on Friday, 20th October 2023.

Black Mountains College, based in Wales were awarded £22,000 to support the delivery of community-based vocational training and short courses in rural skills, with the objectives of strengthening community resilience; retaining young people in the area; and, to establish a model circular economy which can be replicated in other rural communities across the UK. The College works closely with other local organisations to strengthen community provision; and is creating new community spaces such as orchards, woodlands, gardens, and meadows.

Ben Rawlence, CEO of Black Mountains College said:

“Support from The Royal Countryside Fund allows us to keep going; it means that we can continue to expand. Last year we had 15 students and this year, we have about 25, and we haven’t had to turn anyone away.”

Keith Halstead, Executive Director of The Royal Countryside Fund said: