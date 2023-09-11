Kevin Morgan Appointed as Cornerstone Commercial Finance Managing Director

Kevin Morgan has been appointed as Cornerstone Commercial Finance Managing Director, whilst he also joins the board of the Cornerstone Finance Group.

Kevin, 52 who lives in Cardiff, has spent more than 34 years in the commercial finance sector, working in roles as NatWest’s Regional Director of Business Banking covering Wales, Thames Valley, and Cotswolds, as well as Senior Manager at NatWest’s Birmingham Credit Department. Latterly, Kevin was Senior Director of Wales Business Banking and also held the position of Deputy Chairman for NatWest Cymru Board for more than five years.

Kevin’s appointment further strengthens the Cornerstone team, which has built a solid reputation in providing bespoke financial expertise to business clients across the UK

Cornerstone Commercial is part of the Cornerstone Finance Group – a hub of financial industry experts offering specialist interlinking services that work together to provide unrivalled service. The Group consists of commercial finance, commercial insurance, wealth, finance and protection.

Kevin said:

“I am excited for this new chapter and am looking forward to bringing my established experience and network in driving Cornerstone’s continued growth. “We have a wealth of talented colleagues across the business, who provide clients with bespoke support and advice that allows their businesses to flourish, and I am looking forward to growing our client base further.”

Kevin will be based at the company’s Cardiff Gate headquarters.

Haydn Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Cornerstone Finance Group, commented: