22 New Railway Station Walks Launched

Transport for Wales has teamed up with Wales’ leading walking charity, Ramblers Cymru to launch 22 new walks from railway stations across Wales.

The family friendly or beginners walks (all under 5km) are relatively easy walks aimed at encouraging local people and visitors to be more active and explore local communities and lesser-known places using public transport.

All the walks start and finish from various railway stations across the Wales and Borders network and maps are available for each walk on the TfW website.

The seven locations in south Wales include Merthyr to Pentrebach, Cardiff Bay, Aberdare, Heath Low Level (Cardiff), and Barry Island. Additional linear walks for the south area include Llandeilo to Dinefwr Park, Trehafod to Pontypridd or Cardiff to Penarth.

The 15 routes in north Wales include Gwersyllt (Wrexham), Flint, Barmouth, Caergwrle, Prestatyn, Rhosneigr, Penrhyndeudraeth, Newtown, Aberystwyth, Hawarden, Llanrwst, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Pwllheli, Porthmadog, and Criccieth. Linear walks could include Colwyn Bay, Bangor, and Rhosneigr.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with a responsibility for transport, Lee Waters added:

“If you fancy a change of scenery, what could be easier than hoping on a train and visiting some of the fantastic things that Wales has to offer. This initiative provides a great opportunity to encourage people to stay active, travel sustainably and help boost local communities all at the same time.”

Melanie Lawton, TfW Community Rail Strategy Lead said:

“We’re really excited to launch these short walks from railway stations throughout Wales. They offer people the opportunity to travel on a train, with family and friends, visit a new area, have a short walk within the local community and enjoy wellbeing time in the outdoors.” “At TfW we want to encourage more people to travel sustainably, and these walks are great for families or those who simply want to explore somewhere new.” “We’ve already delivered 6 guided walks from our stations and we’re hoping these will be just as popular.”

Angela Charlton, director of Ramblers Cymru said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Transport for Wales on this project to develop walks. Ramblers Cymru wants to see walking at the heart of communities and an outdoors that is more accessible to more people. “We hope that the family-friendly routes will showcase some of the hidden gems across the train network to encourage people to explore more of Wales spending money and bringing economic benefits with them as they discover the people and communities along the way.”

The partnership coincides with the Visit Wales theme of the Year of the Trails, which is all about finding forgotten treasures, embracing journeys of the senses, and making memories along pathways around attractions, activities, landscapes, and coastlines.