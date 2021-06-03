2021 Seaside Award Success for Aberavon Beach

Port Talbot’s Aberavon Beach has won a prestigious Seaside Award in the 2021 Wales Coastal Awards run by Keep Wales Tidy.

The award’s flag is a symbol of quality which ensures visitors are guaranteed to find a clean, attractive and well managed coastal stretch.

The 2021 award for Aberavon Beach, one of dozens of 2021 Wales Coastal Awards given out across Wales, was announced by Keep Wales Tidy last month.

In recent years, more than £22m has been invested in infrastructure and facilities on the seafront and promenade by the council’s regeneration team with help from funders including the Big Lottery Fund and the Green Seas Programme.

During these years, updated public toilets have been installed, along with railings, seating, lighting and signage, plus two new children’s play areas, a skateboard park and re-designed sunken gardens.

The seafront’s popular Aquasplash facility will also be replaced this summer by an exciting new Splash Pad attraction which will include more than 30 different water features including fountains, jets and “waterfalls”.

Also, visitors to the beach have been enjoying the new Outdoor Gym facility which is due to be officially opened soon and planning permission is being awaited for a proposed new Aberavon Seafront based hub building for Surf School Wales.

The seafront itself has also undergone a multi-million major sea defence work project so families and visitors can enjoy the seafront and its promenade for generations to come.

Those going to Aberavon Beach are reminded that while Covid regulations are gradually being eased they should stick closely to the restrictions still in place and should continue to follow the basics of “hands, face, and space” to make any spread of the virus is kept to a minimum.

Cllr Annette Wingrave, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainable Development, said: