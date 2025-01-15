Competition Offers Small Businesses the Chance to ‘Bring Dream Brand to Life’

A brand and web design agency has launched its annual competition to offer a small business the chance to “bring their dream brand to life”.

The prize for Brand Labs – run by designdough, based in Cardiff Bay – includes a comprehensive brand strategy, visual identity, brand guidelines and a fully responsive website worth more than £20,000.

This year the agency is on the lookout for small businesses who have recently been making waves in the Welsh business landscape and are now ready for that extra push to reach the next level.

designdough Managing Director Joe Brown said:

“Every year we pool our expertise and knowledge — offering the time, space and resources — to help one inspiring Welsh business bring their dream brand to life. “Brand Labs is committed to helping you reach the next level and connect meaningfully with those who matter most. We want to help position you for long-term success with a brand that’s built to last.”

Any Welsh small business, whether product-based, service-led, a grassroots charity or social enterprise is encouraged to apply, as long as they:

Are based in Wales

Have been up and running for more than 12 months, but less than five years

Have fewer than 50 employees

Joe continued:

“We are looking for a breakthrough brand, one that’s ready to challenge the ordinary, make bold moves, and partner with us to build a brand for tomorrow. In a world where connections matter, we’re here to help your business thrive.”

Last year's Brand Labs winner, Pikkle, impressed the designdough team with their “infectious enthusiasm and enormous ambition”. Over the past year, they’ve been working with designdough to create a striking new brand and website.

Hamish Watkins, co-Founder of Pikkle, said:

“To a startup, your brand is your identity. It embodies who you are, what you do and why you do it. A professional brand gives you the foundation to grow, however for most in the early stages, this is unachievable. This is a catch 22 for most budding entrepreneurs. Winning designdough’s Brands Labs gave us that opportunity and it has quite frankly transformed our entire business. “The team refined our why through the brand strategy, have given us an outstanding brand that set us apart from our competition and provided us a world class website that is dynamic, informative and improved our management systems.”

Applications close on 31st January 2025 at 5pm.

Shortlisted businesses will be invited to the designdough studio to meet the team and present their case for why they should win.

More information and an application form can be found at www.designdough.co.uk/brand-labs