Two in Three Welsh Businesses Unsure or Not Planning to Reduce Emissions

Two in Three Welsh Businesses Unsure or Not Planning to Reduce Emissions

Almost two-thirds of businesses in Wales are either unsure of how to reduce their carbon emissions or have no intention of doing so, a new government report has found.

The survey of thousands of UK firms in January and February found that 17.7% of Welsh businesses are “not intending” to take green measures in the next year.

In addition, 45.4% said they were “not sure” about their plans for reducing the impact of their company’s carbon footprint.

It means a total of 63.1% of businesses in the country either have no plans to improve their environmental approach or don’t know how to, slightly beneath the UK average of 64.5%.

The findings were revealed in the Business Insight and Conditions Survey.

The Eco-Friendly Web Alliance (EFWA) campaigns for businesses and organisations across Wales to reduce the emissions generated by their websites.

It said by making some modest adjustments, most local business owners would be able to make their websites more environmentally friendly, therefore reducing their overall carbon footprint.

That can include taking steps to reduce overall web page size, reducing “bloat” on their websites, compressing images to reduce file size and stopping the auto-playing of videos.

The EFWA’s board of scientific advisors estimates that an environmentally friendly website should not emit more than one gram of CO2 per page view.

However, the average website generates more than double that, while the internet generally is responsible for 10% of the world’s electricity use.

The EFWA has an accreditation scheme where websites beneath the one gram per page view threshold can gain an official standard.

Websites that run on green energy by using a renewable energy-powered hosting service and take responsibility for their carbon emissions through tree-planting or rewilding can even become “climate positive”.

The organisation also has a calculator which enables website owners to see an estimation of how many grams of CO2 their page generates.

The results from the government survey found some businesses in Wales were considering adjusting heating and cooling systems (13.8%), electrifying their vehicle fleet (15%) and installing smart meters (7.7%).

But the vast majority are still unclear about what measures to take over the course of the next year.

The ONS survey gathered the views of 8614 businesses from across the UK between 24 January and 6 February, including 670 responses from Wales.

Shane Herath, Chair of the Eco-Friendly Web Alliance, said: