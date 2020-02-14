Description

53% of small businesses have more effective marketing online. Online marketing can be a really cost effective way to raise your profile, attract new customers, and win new business. Find out how at our fully-funded digital marketing workshop.

You will learn:

How digital marketing tools help engage your target market

How to develop digital marketing strategies that generate sales

Tips to help you measure what works and what doesn’t

Integration of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to a digital marketing plan

Utilizing social media dashboards such as Hootsuite and Buffer

How to monitor website effectiveness using Google Analytics and Insights

97% of attendees said our courses were beneficial to their business

Is your business an SME based in Wales and currently trading and registered with Companies House or HMRC? If you answered yes, then read on or scroll down to book onto an event in your area:

What we will deliver:

Free business workshops: learn practical ways to make the most of online tools and technologies for quick wins and big improvements

Tailored 1:1 support: get a one-to-one advice session with a Digital Business Adviser to talk about your business needs and receive a custom-made plan

Website review: get a free review of your website to find areas you could improve to increase your online visibility and customer awareness

Register for this free event now! Or book direct on 03332 408329

Cost:Free

WHEN:19th February 2020 – 09:00 – 13:00

WHERE:Gower – King Arthur Hotel