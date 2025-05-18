£170m Investment in North Wales Manufacturing Facility Delivers 140 New Jobs

Around 140 jobs will be created in North Wales as Knauf Insulation unveils plans to invest £170 million in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Shotton.

The landmark development will produce more than 100,000 tonnes of non-combustible rock mineral wool insulation per year and create approximately 140 direct jobs, with more in local supply chains.

As leaders in the production of sustainable building materials, Knauf Insulation’s expansion further supports the growing advanced manufacturing cluster in North Wales. The North Wales Growth Deal and the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone collectively support the decision by Knauf Insulation to locate a second plant in the area, the UK Government said.

Neil Hargreaves, Managing Director of Knauf Insulation Northern Europe, said:

“Knauf Group has a proud history of manufacturing in Wales and this project aligns with the Welsh and UK Government’s commitment to sustainability and the industrial vision for North Wales and Deeside. “Using UK-First Submerged Arc Furnace technology, the new factory will produce non-combustible, low embodied carbon, recyclable rock mineral wool insulation to support the need for safer, more energy efficient and sustainable buildings.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“This £170 million investment by Knauf Insulation is fantastic news for North Wales and our UK Government mission to drive economic growth. “This is a vote of confidence in the Welsh economy and our government’s plan to make Britain the destination of choice for investment in industry.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: