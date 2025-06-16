£130m Investment Fund for Wales Reaches £18m Milestone

The Investment Fund for Wales (IFW) has invested more than £18 million into Wales’ small businesses since its launch in late 2023.

This milestone was reached almost 18 months after the launch of the fund, following 71 investments into over 67 businesses located across Wales and includes an additional £3 million of private sector co-investment which has been leveraged as a result of the IFW’s support.

The £130 million fund was launched by the British Business Bank in November 2023 with the aim of driving sustainable economic growth by supporting new and growing businesses across the whole of Wales. The fund includes a range of finance options, with smaller loans from £25,000 to £100,000, delivered by fund managers BCRS; larger loans of £100,000 to £2 million, managed by fund managers FW Capital; and equity investments up to £5 million via Foresight.

Among the Welsh businesses to recently benefit from the IFW includes a £1 million equity investment into Brecon-based gamified cyber security learning platform SudoCyber; a “significant” equity investment into pioneering Cardiff based AI start-up, Nisien.AI; and a number of debt deals, including a £100,000 investment into West Wales based Sgiliau Play Centre to facilitate opening a new site in Llanelli, and another £100,000 into cake wrapper manufacturer, Chevler, which is the UK’s leading manufacturer of packaging used in the baking and sale of cakes and muffins.

Mark Sterritt, Investment Director at the British Business Bank, said: