£12m Credit Line Provides Opportunity for Door and Window Manufacturer

A maker and supplier of windows and doors is targeting new growth after securing a £12m credit line from a leading asset-based lender.

UK Window Group is a one-stop product, service and support solution provider for the window and door trade, both retail and new-build installers.

The company has manufacturing capacity for more than 10,000 frames, 15,000 glass units and 500 composite doors each week and also offers support services, such as lead generation and technical installation advice, to a variety of customers across the UK.

The group, which currently employs more than 1,100 staff, consists of five different businesses across six sites. They include: Duraflex, the extrusion arm of the business; Evolution, a high-end timber replacement window manufacturer; Techniglass, a manufacturer of integrated glass units; UKWG Composite Doors; and Sevenday, a national trade counter business with an expanding number of outlets across the country.

UK Window Group is currently undergoing a turnaround following a management buyout from Masco Corporation in September 2019. The facility provided by Secure Trust Bank will further assist the turnaround, allowing the business to invest working capital into its future growth.

The company is rolling out plans to expand its product range and also the growth of its network of Sevenday trade counters.

Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance offers a full suite of asset-based lending solutions, ranging in size from £1m to £50m, to businesses across the country.

George Shannon, CFO at UK Window Group, said:

“Secure Trust Bank could see that we were on track with our turnaround plan and coming out of a period of heavy losses. They proved to be responsive and pragmatic, moving quickly from initial proposals through to completion over a number of weeks – as opposed to months – despite the complexities of our business and its legacy systems and processes. “The team at Secure Trust Bank has provided us with a flexible ABL facility to fund the turnaround as well as future growth, and we look forward to putting this new funding to good use.”

David Parsons, Regional Managing Director at Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance, said: