£12m Boost for Film & TV Excellence in The Cardiff Capital Region

The CCR investment, in partnership with the Welsh Government’s Creative Wales agency who are supplying a £6m grant, is supported by a further £21m of funding by Great Point Media who have recently bought the premises from the Welsh Government, having leased it since 2020.

The investment will see Great Point Studios further upgrading the studio to create a self-sustaining, world-class studio facility that will not only support increased production demand but also deliver over 500 jobs, and growth for the wider supply chain and region. The addition of a collaborative training facility will also help to build the supply of local skills and talent and embed the studio as an innovation hub for virtual production.

The project will deliver 257,000 sq. ft of world-class production space, with four state-of-the-art studios and a comprehensive support infrastructure being built over two phases. In addition, the project will also support up to 750 freelance crew per year, up from the current 250, and the studio in Wales will become the headquarters for Great Point Studios.

The CCR Strategic Premises Fund is managed by CBRE’s Investment Advisory team within Capital Advisors.