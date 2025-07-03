CiNER Glass UK Renews Sponsorship of Ebbw Vale Rugby Club

CiNER Glass UK has reaffirmed its commitment to the future of Ebbw Vale Rugby Club by extending its sponsorship of the club for another year.

The renewed agreement builds on a successful partnership that began in 2021, during which CiNER Glass became the club’s official main sponsor. Over the past four years, the company has supported the men’s first team and junior academy, and secured stadium naming rights, with the ground known as the Ciner Glass Community Stadium.

This latest extension will see CiNER Glass continue its investment into the club’s first team, junior academy, and the rugby stadium itself, continuing as the main sponsor on the front of the club’s iconic green, red, and white jerseys for the 2025/26 season, covering both the first team and all age-grade teams.

The company will also maintain its investment in the club’s facilities and development programmes, helping to nurture the next generation of Ebbw Vale rugby stars and the future prosperity of the club.

To date, Ciner Glass has invested more than £20 million into the UK and Welsh economy through sponsorship support, social enterprise initiatives, research and development grants with leading universities, and strategic partnerships with industry.

Didem Ciner, Chair of CiNER Glass, said:

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Ebbw Vale Rugby Club for another year. The club holds a special place in the community, and we are proud to support its ambitions both on and off the pitch. We look forward to another exciting season and to seeing the club continue to thrive.”

Chairman of Ebbw Vale Rugby Club, Jonathan Jones, added: