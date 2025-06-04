£11m Funding Boost for Powys Recreational Tourism Projects

Powys County Council have received a contribution of almost £11 million from the UK Government Levelling Up Fund to invest in capital projects aimed at promoting recreational tourism through transport investment.

The Levelling Up funding aims to address regional disparities across the UK by investing in vital local infrastructure projects to increase pride in place and bring people closer to opportunity.

This latest payment will be spent within 2025/26 financial year, delivering projects within the county which aim to boost recreational tourism and contribute to local economic growth. These include:

Resurfacing – will improve access to tourist hotspots and support the National Cycle Network, facilitating better journey quality for residents and visitors.

Active travel – will provide improved access between key towns and the surrounding tourist destinations, making it easier for visitors to explore Powys using active modes and improve accessibility to key locations for residents. In particular, the schemes will include those planned for Llandrindod Lake, Brecon promenade, the next phase of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey route and a section of the Crickhowell to Llangattock route.

Rights of Way refurbishment – will enable and improve visitors’ accessibility to Powys’ Rights of Way network. The initial project will include the replacement of Pont y Milgy footbridge, Ystradgynlais.