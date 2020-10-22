£11 Million Funding for North Wales Metro Schemes

As part of the North Wales Metro over £11 million has been allocated to schemes across the region to support sustainable ways of travelling, improve safety and reduce carbon emissions.

Over £7 million of the funding will go to local projects delivered by local authorities including electric buses and town centre improvements.

This includes £3.6 million for six electric buses and provision of charging points for a new TrawsCymru T22 between Caernarfon – Porthmadog – Blaenau Ffestiniog and a T19 TrawsCymru Connect bus service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno. The new services and investment follows detailed planning work with Gwynedd Council to strengthen the quality and attractiveness of key bus services in the area.

£2 million of funding will go towards the A4086/A4244 junction improvement scheme which will improve access to Llanberis, a key tourism destination and gateway to the Snowdon Sherpa bus service. This will include active travel and safety improvements.

There will also be investment in early development works for hydrogen hubs in Holyhead and Deeside.

Funding is also allocated towards the Holyhead Breakwater, and improvements to Mold, Buckley and Caernarfon town centres. Funding is also proposed for development work for an active travel route between Sandycroft and Broughton in Deeside, which when completed would link existing routes through Queensferry and Sandycroft to key employment sites in Broughton including Airbus.

£4 million has also been allocated to Transport for Wales towards their work on the North Wales Metro. This includes the development work for improved rail services and stations. Active Travel access to stations will be developed in collaboration with local authorities and a review of the bus network across the region will be completed with options for improvement.

The funding will also allow Transport for Wales to support the Yr Wyddfa Partnership with their development work on sustainable solutions to address transport pressures in the national park to protect the environment, communities and the tourism economy.

Minister for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: