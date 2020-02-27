Description

Come and be part of the Welsh food & drink revolution!

For food retailers, chefs, accommodation providers, cafes and restaurants. Whether you run an established business regularly using local ingredients on your menus, or are just starting out – come along to be inspired! We will have the best local food producers from Denbighshire, Flintshire and our neighbours, as well as a range of relevant exhibitors keen to help strengthen and grow your business.

Through product tasting, chef demos and ‘huddles’ with producers and exhibitors, we aim to showcase regional food and drink and inspire you with ideas for your business, whether big or small. A huddle is a programmed time when producers and exhibitors will present their product, message or story.

Attendance is free, but please register. This is a drop-in event between 9am and 1pm. This event is supported by FSB, Flintshire County Council and Denbighshire County Council, as part of their March for Business series.

Producers: please email [email protected] for application details.

Cost:Free

WHEN:10th March 2020- 09:00 – 13:00

WHERE:Mold – Theatr Clwyd

SOURCE:eventbrite.co.uk