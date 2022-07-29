Zip World to Launch New Underground Golf Site

Outdoor activity giant, Zip World, has launched a brand-new activity at its iconic Llechwedd site in North Wales.

The adventure company behind the world’s fastest zipline has broken yet another record and developed the world’s first cavern-style underground golf course. The introduction of Underground Golf represents the next stage in the evolution of North Wales’s exciting new tourism offering.

A total of eight local businesses and 13 local contractors helped Zip World’s in-house team to develop the new attraction, and with over 535,000 visitors visiting their sites each year, the new adventure is set to add to the demand.

Launching 29th July, the activity is set 500ft below the ground in a disused mining cavern, and only accessible by Europe's steepest cable railway. Visitors to the park will be transported back in time and challenged to take on the 18-hole course.

The impressive build, which is perpendicular in shape and purpose-built to fit the cavern space, was an engineering feat and a first for Zip World and its sub-contractors. Each shipment had to fit into an opening no bigger than 1.2m and a purpose-built system was created to transport the construction materials to a loading bay deep underground.

Underground Golf welcomes adults and children aged three and above and will be the 21st attraction at the resort. The addition of the attraction, which operates on a variable ticketing pricing system, ensures people of all ages can enjoy something they’ve never experienced before.

Other activities on offer at Zip World’s Llechwedd Slate Caverns site include an exhilarating four-person zip line, an enormous underground bouncy net playground, a daring high ropes obstacle course and an interesting deep mine tour.

Sean Taylor, Founder of Zip World, said:

It’s always a great feeling being able to announce a brand-new attraction and the launch of Underground Golf is no exception. We were keen to introduce an activity that was inclusive to families and groups of people of all ages without taking away the thrill and excitement factor. The setting is what makes Underground Golf so unique and it’s unlike any other adventure golf course. It’s a superstructure built to impress, and we weren’t afraid to push boundaries or incorporate a number of quirky ideas throughout, such as ending the course via a slide.

Andrew Hudson, Commercial Director at Zip World, said: