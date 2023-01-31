Young Entrepreneurs Open Wrexham’s Focussed Fitness Training Centre

Young entrepreneurs and fitness buddies Conor McKeogh and Alex Lloyd have opened their first training centre with a micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

24 year old Conor and 30 year old Alex are both qualified personal trainers and share a love of helping others to get fit, feel healthier and lose weight. Having previously worked together on a self-employed basis, the pair have now opened Focussed Fitness – a 3,200 square foot unit with 2,000 square feet of gym floor space on Rhosnesni Lane in Wrexham.

With a range of functional equipment, Focussed Fitness offers small group classes and training. All sessions are run by one of three coaches with a maximum membership of 100.

Alex Lloyd said:

“Opening our first fitness training centre is a natural progression but it is a big step setting up a business for the first time. As young entrepreneurs, we’ve been really pleased with the help that we’ve had to start-up the business. Both Conor and I recognise that we we simply couldn’t have done it without the support of the Development Bank. It’s a constant learning curve but they have been with us every step of the way, making the whole process quick and easy so that we could open ready for the new year.”

Conor McKeogh said:

“We’re here to help local people to achieve their fitness goals. We’re focussed on building a community of people who are helping each other to better themselves. We know all of our clients personally and this means that we have an inclusive and supportive community of people of all ages and abilities. It’s a great way to feel healthier, feel fitter and lose weight.”

Assistant Investment Executive Charlotte Price added:

“Conor and Alex have helped hundreds of people within the community achieve their fitness goals and improve their mental health and wellbeing through their coaching. Their ambition to open their own fitness training centre and run their own business as young entrepreneurs is really exciting so we’re delighted to be able to support them with funding to get the business off the ground, particularly as supporting young entrepreneurs is a key focus for us this year.”

Micro loans between £1,000 and £50,000 are available from the Development Bank of Wales with repayment terms ranging from one to ten years. Small businesses, sole traders and social enterprises based in Wales, or willing to move here can apply for the funding that includes a fast-track service.