Wynne Construction Laying the Foundations for a Strong Year

A Bodelwyddan-based construction firm is continuing to consolidate its growth over the coming 12 months as it begins work on site for a series of major developments across Wales.

Wynne Construction is due to commence £60m worth of schemes in 2023, including new schools, colleges, social housing and apartments, as the company’s order book and number of employees continues to grow.

More than nine projects across Wales will get underway over the coming months, while the firm will also conclude an additional £62m of schemes currently in progress.

One major build the company is due to progress in 2023 is the second phase of the flagship £14m redevelopment of Coleg Cambria’s Yale campus.

Wynne Construction previously completed the first phase in 2021 with the construction of the Hafod building, and the second phase will see the company construct a state-of-the-art health and wellbeing complex on the Wrexham campus.

Additionally, work on site for the new multi-million pound Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn-Y-Forwyn in Ferndale will begin, with the 270-capacity Welsh medium school being the first partnership between Wynne and the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council education team.

Managing director of Wynne Construction Chris Wynne said:

“It is encouraging to see the coming year looks to be a promising one for Wynne Construction, especially as it’s been a particularly challenging time for the entire industry which thankfully looks to now be stabilising. “Winning major contracts and the resulting staff growth speak volumes to the level of passion and commitment shown by all members of the team, and I cannot thank them enough for their commitment and high quality of work delivered on all projects.”

In South West Wales, the company will commence on an approximate £13m design and build scheme in Felinfach for Ceredigion County Council, bringing a new primary school to the Aeron Valley.

The school will mark the further expansion of the company within the region following the development of Cardigan’s Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi and Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron.

Major developments Wynne are currently working on will also push forward in 2023, including the £18m new build of Newtown’s Ysgol Cedewain, which will bring a modern two-storey building including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms, and a community café to the area.

Further developments at Llangefni’s Ysgol Y Graig and Criccieth’s Ysgol Treferthyr are also due to progress, while the company will also expand its work with social housing association Adra to deliver high-quality homes across North Wales.

More than 12 projects are due to be completed in 2023 across the sectors of education, healthcare, and social housing, including the £10m design and build of the new Ysgol Corn Hir on the Isle of Anglesey and a £5.5m disability respite centre in Colwyn Bay.

The next year will also see Wynne finalise two major projects in Rhyl, with the £6m build of a new Queen’s Market building and the construction of a new £7m Engineering Centre for Grwp Llandrillo Menai scheduled for completion.

Alongside these, the £7m development of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng in Powys and the redevelopment of Prestatyn’s former library into new social housing apartments for Denbighshire Housing will also be handed over in the coming months.

The increase in contracts has seen the company continue to expand and develop its staff, with the firm adding 16 new employees to its design, social value, and onsite teams over the last 12 months.

Chris added:

“With a strong pipeline of work ahead of us this year across Wales, we are looking forward to working with the communities around our builds, as well as developing further ties with the vital local supply chains which we source for our schemes where possible. “Through the Wynne Futures Foundation, we will also continue our strong commitment to supporting our Welsh-based SME supply chain with a target of over 60% to be spent with Wales.”

Wynne is dedicated to the development of the next generation of the industry, with more than 75 apprentices and work experience placements planned to work on our schemes across 2023.

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

For more information visit www.wynneconstruction.co.uk.