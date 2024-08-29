Wylfa Would Reinforce Anglesey’s ‘Energy Island’ Reputation

A new nuclear power station at Wylfa would cement Anglesey’s reputation as ‘the energy island’.

That’s according to Dr Debbie Jones, Low Carbon Innovation Manager at M-SParc.

Dr Jones grew up on Anglesey and later specialised in nuclear chemistry, culminating in a PhD focused on how different bacteria interact with uranium. Her connection with the Wylfa project began during her studies, where she engaged with Hitachi Research Labs in Japan, gaining valuable insights into reactor technology and potential applications in the UK.

She believes that a new nuclear power plant at Wylfa could be transformational for Anglesey, providing a substantial boost to the local economy.

“We really have everything that we would need to set up and deliver new nuclear successfully,” said Dr Jones.

The development would not only create direct employment opportunities during construction and operation but also stimulate the local supply chain, bringing extensive economic benefits to the island, she said.

In May the then UK Government announced Wylfa as its first choice site for a large-scale gigawatt nuclear power plant, a move which would bring thousands of jobs. But a change in government has led to uncertainty over the next move – although hopes remain high.

Anglesey has faced significant job losses in recent years, and a new nuclear project could provide much-needed employment. The previous Horizon project at Wylfa – which had seen plans for a power station, including two nuclear reactors – proposed tens of thousands of jobs at peak construction and hundreds of jobs during operation. But that project was paused in 2019 before being scrapped entirely in 2021.

Dr Jones believes that numbers of this scale would greatly benefit Anglesey, offering clear career paths and aspirations for young people in the region.

The potential for skill development is another significant advantage. Dr Jones envisions apprenticeships and training programmes similar to those proposed during the Horizon project. These initiatives could provide long-term career opportunities in nuclear energy, ensuring a skilled workforce for future generations.

Anglesey is well-equipped to handle a project of this magnitude. The existing Wylfa reactor, although undergoing decommissioning, provides essential infrastructure that could be leveraged for the new development. The work done by the Horizon project has laid a foundation in terms of grid capacity and road infrastructure, offering valuable insights for future projects.

There are, of course, challenges associated with any large infrastructure project. Disruptions and complications are inevitable, but Dr Jones believes the economic benefits far outweigh the potential drawbacks.

“Broadly speaking, people on the island recognise the economic opportunities that would come from a project like Wylfa and are generally quite supportive,” she said.

Anglesey's strategic location and existing infrastructure make it an ideal site for new nuclear development. The island boasts grid connections, access to seawater for cooling, and proximity to the decommissioning power station, ensuring a wealth of expertise and knowledge. As time passes, the skills gap between the old and new projects may widen, but the remaining expertise still provides a valuable resource.

In addition to nuclear, Anglesey is already making strides in other low carbon energy sectors. The island hosts onshore wind, solar, tidal, and hydrogen projects, further cementing its reputation as a key player in the UK's low carbon energy landscape. Dr Jones emphasises the collaborative efforts required to harness these regional benefits, promoting economic growth and decarbonisation.

The decision to move forward with a new nuclear power plant at Wylfa lies with the UK Government. While there has been no confirmation of active developments, the site remains recognised as one of the best in Europe for new nuclear projects.