WSP and RLB Appointed by Cardiff Council to Support Delivery of Rapid Transit System for Welsh Capital

WSP and RLB Appointed by Cardiff Council to Support Delivery of Rapid Transit System for Welsh Capital

Leading multi-disciplinary professional services consultancy WSP and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) have been appointed by Cardiff Council to provide programme and cost management services to support the delivery of a new public transport system in the Welsh capital.

Using tram-train technology, Cardiff Crossrail will provide reliable, sustainable, high-capacity and high-frequency services and is part of the council’s longer-term vision to boost public transport use.

The project team will work in partnership with Transport for Wales on delivery of the scheme, which is funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund and match funded by Welsh Government.

Over the next five years, WSP will work with its cost consultant partners RLB to provide strategic support to deliver Phase 1 of this complex programme. These services will include high-level programme management, cost analysis and cost management. WSP will also support Cardiff Council in appointing a lead design organisation that will manage the design integration of each project area.

The WSP and RLB team will co-locate with Cardiff Council to support a collaborative approach.

Steve Wharton, Project Director at WSP, said:

“Transformative rail infrastructure holds significant potential to drive economic growth and increase prosperity within our communities. Cardiff Crossrail is a fantastic project to be involved in and we’re looking forward to bringing our expert local knowledge and world-leading light-rail capability to help make it a reality.”

Andy Stamps, National Head of Infrastructure for RLB UK said:

“We know the role that great transportation systems play as drivers of regeneration, economic growth and social mobility of regions. Working with the teams at WSP, Transport for Wales and Cardiff Council, we are looking forward to helping provide a robust rail system that will add social value to the Cardiff area.”

Cardiff Crossrail will create a rail link from west Cardiff, via Cardiff Central Station, through the Cardiff Bay area – which itself represents Wales’ largest regeneration opportunity – and connect with the proposed new Cardiff Parkway Station on the South Wales Main Line.

The project follows Cardiff Council’s success in securing £100m in UK Levelling Up Funding and Welsh Government funding.