Wrexham Welcomes Wales’ First Smart Towns Conference

Trefi Smart Towns Cymru, Wrexham County Borough Council and BT are proud to announce the first Smart Towns conference.

Set to take place at Tŷ Pawb, the event marks a significant milestone in Wales' journey towards embracing technology and data-driven solutions to revitalise its towns and communities.

Since its inception in 2021, the initiative, funded by the Welsh Government and delivered by Menter Môn, has promoted the use of technology and data to rejuvenate high streets across the country.

The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said:

“The Smart Towns programme encourages and supports local authorities, businesses, and community organisations to harness the power of technology and data to improve the operation and future prosperity of their towns and city centres as part of our Transforming Towns framework. “Wrexham is an excellent example of how local authorities can utilise the programme to invest in digital technologies and develop infrastructure to benefit the people who live, work and visit our towns and cities. “I am looking forward to seeing how our town centre partners continue to utilise this funding to strategically develop and improve the future prosperity of their towns.”

The conference promises an opportunity to share new ideas with keynote speakers, live demos, and discussions led by digital champions and industry leaders. Attendees will gain insights into the innovative projects shaping Wales' urban landscape and discover how technology can drive positive change at a local level.

The conference also allows Wrexham to showcase its digital infrastructure and establish itself as north Wales’ first smart city.

Councillor Nigel Williams, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Economy, said:

“We’re delighted that Menter Môn and BT have chosen to stage this fantastic event in Wrexham, and we can’t wait to welcome other councils, tech experts and Government officials on March 15. “Wrexham has been chosen to showcase how far it’s come on the journey of developing a Smart City. In the last year and a half, Wrexham has put in place the infrastructure needed to support a whole array of sensors to understand the behaviours of the city centre, and the use of digital technology to promote events and business in the city. “Staging the event in Wrexham provides a great opportunity to showcase what is possible when local authorities start to develop IoT (internet of things) eco-systems – using data and technology to help manage city centres effectively.”

Attendees will hear from prominent figures including, Glyn Jones, Chief Digital Officer of the Welsh Government, and Lisa Perkins, Director of BT’s Adastral Park, setting the stage for a day of collaboration. There will also be a panel discussion and an opportunity to follow Wrexham’s Smart Journey from inception to implementation.

Those who would like to attend can register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cynhadledd-trefi-smart-towns-conference-wrexham-tickets-780673023027