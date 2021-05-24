Wrexham Enterprise Hub Makes Key Appointments

Small business and coworking experts TownSq has appointed Carl Turner as its Senior Community Manager as the business expands across the UK.

Carl, who was previously the Community Manager at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub, will now be responsible for overseeing all of TownSq’s Northern hubs in Wrexham, Chester and Rhyl as well as working to secure other opportunities in the North West.

Pete Rogers will take over day-to-day management of the Wrexham Enterprise Hub as the new Community Manager and is joined by Elizabeth Stone, who steps into the Community Coordinator role alongside new hire Katy Hughes as Community Assistant.

Prior to joining TownSq, Carl worked as a Community Manager for NatWest Bank, and under his leadership, the Wrexham Hub has grown considerably, supporting hundreds of individuals into starting businesses and creating numerous jobs in the local area.

The Wrexham Enterprise Hub is delivered by TownSq for Business Wales, and is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

Mandy Weston, COO and co-founder of TownSq said the new appointees were a sign of how quickly the business was growing: