Wrexham Enterprise Hub Makes Key Appointments

Small business and coworking experts TownSq has appointed Carl Turner as its Senior Community Manager as the business expands across the UK.
Carl, who was previously the Community Manager at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub, will now be responsible for overseeing all of TownSq’s Northern hubs in Wrexham, Chester and Rhyl as well as working to secure other opportunities in the North West.
Pete Rogers will take over day-to-day management of the Wrexham Enterprise Hub as the new Community Manager and is joined by Elizabeth Stone, who steps into the Community Coordinator role alongside new hire Katy Hughes as Community Assistant.
Prior to joining TownSq, Carl worked as a Community Manager for NatWest Bank, and under his leadership, the Wrexham Hub has grown considerably, supporting hundreds of individuals into starting businesses and creating numerous jobs in the local area.
The Wrexham Enterprise Hub is delivered by TownSq for Business Wales, and is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.
Mandy Weston, COO and co-founder of TownSq said the new appointees were a sign of how quickly the business was growing:
“We’ve had an incredible third year, which has seen us add three more spaces to our roster, with more on the way. Carl has been with us since the beginning and we are delighted to be promoting him to the role of Senior Community Manager after his fantastic work at Wrexham and across several of our other spaces.
“We’re very proud of our recruitment process which has helped us consistently hire talented people to support us. This means that as we grow, we can promote these passionate people who go on and help us do what we do best, across the UK. This doesn’t happen by accident of course, we work hard to be an attractive employer, and our status as a B Corp means being a responsible and empathetic employer is written into our business structure.
“It’s communities that decide the success of startup spaces, and they are built of positive people. We have that in abundance thanks to people like Carl, but also in those who now move into more senior roles, such as Pete and Elizabeth as well as new hires like Katy”.