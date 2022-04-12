Work Colleagues Venture Now Cornerstone of the Community

Work colleagues Chris Baylis and Joanne Baitup always dreamed of setting up a business together.

The friends had worked for a local older person’s charity and when they had the opportunity, they decided to take the plunge taking over the vacant tea rooms in Glynneath. But just weeks later in 2020 calamity struck and the nation went into Lockdown apparently scuppering their plans.

Undaunted, the pair launched a cakes and food delivery service covering a wide area between Neath and Aberdare to help the community get through those dire days.

And now their hard work and commitment has paid off and The Tearooms Glynneath is a flourishing cornerstone of the local community playing a vital role bringing people together as life returns, hopefully, to normal.

The venue is gaining a reputation for its generous afternoon teas, and upstairs is a sales exhibition space for local crafters to display and sell their wares.

“It was always our dream to do something together and we were delighted when this tearoom became available,” said Chris.

And when Lockdown hit the pair were determined they wouldn’t be beaten.

“We decided to offer takeaway and deliveries of cakes and other food and it became popular. The customers we gained then have now become valued, regular visitors.” added Joanne.

The UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out was a bonus and the patio became a safe dining space during the pandemic, and now the place is fully open and flourishing with local customers and passing trade on the busy main road nearby.

The business received a grant of £500 administered by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Neath and Port Talbot County Borough Council.

“This was very helpful and enabled us to develop a website (www.TheTeaRooms.Wales) to hopefully reach a wider customer base,” said Chris.

Martin Palmer UKSE Regional Executive commented :

”The Tearooms Glynneath is now, thanks to the determination of Joanne and Chris, a hub for the local community and we are delighted that we have been able to give our support. I am sure the business will go from strength to strength.”

Sian Wyndham Neath & Port Talbot Council New Business and Development Mentor said: