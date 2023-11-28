Work Begins on New Development of Bungalows in Nelson

The build of five bungalows on the site of the former Nelson Ambulance Station in Treharris has begun.

United Welsh is working in partnership with Caerphilly County Borough Council to bring the two-bedroom bungalows to the area, which will be available for affordable rent.

The energy-efficient homes will be built to the highest energy efficiency rating of EPC-A, meaning they will have minimal environmental impact and energy bills will be more affordable for residents long-term.

The bungalows will be built by Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group. Celtic Offsite will manufacture the timber frame structures for the building from its factory in Caerphilly, with the homes being completed on-site by Kingfisher Developments Ltd.

Lynn Morgan, Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh said:

“It’s important to us at United Welsh that we create homes that meet the diverse needs of our communities. Our latest development in Nelson is a prime example of this, providing much-needed bungalow accommodation that addresses the area’s need for more accessible housing options. “These homes are a brilliant opportunity for those looking to downsize or people with limited mobility who still wish to live independently, and we are excited to see the bungalows come to life next year.”

Cllr Shayne Cook, Caerphilly Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, added:

“Caerphilly Council is committed to delivering high quality, energy efficient, affordable homes to help meet local need. We’re delighted to be working in partnership with United Welsh on the Nelson development and look forward to its completion.”

The development is funded by the Welsh Government Social Housing Grant and is due to be completed in 2024.