Wind Generates Record Annual Percentage of UK Electricity, While Fossil Fuels Drop to Record Low

New statistics published today by the Government show that wind generated a record 28.7% of the UK’s electricity needs in 2023 (up 4% on 2022). Wind remains the UK’s biggest source of clean power, generating over 60% of our renewable electricity last year.
The latest Energy Trends report by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero also shows that offshore wind generated 17.3% of our electricity in 2023(compared to 13.8% in 2022), and onshore wind provided 11.4% (compared to 10.8% in 2022), setting new annual percentage records in both technologies.
Overall, renewables outperformed fossil fuels for a third year by generating 47.3% of the UK’s electricity, another new annual record (up from 41.5% in 2022), compared to 36.3% from oil, gas and coal – a record annual low from fossil fuels (which produced 40.8% in 2022) – most of which came from gas (34.3% in 2023).
The Government’s statistics also show new quarterly highs in the last 3 months of 2023. This was the first quarter in which wind generated more electricity than gas, providing the largest share of generation by any technology in the UK – over 50% for the first time in a quarterly period (51.5%). Renewables overall also generated a record amount of electricity (39.9 terawatt hours) – an increase of 4.9% on the same quarter in the previous year, due to high generation from wind, which set a new quarterly record of 26.4TWh (up 1.5%).
Commenting on today’s statistics, RenewableUK’s Executive Director of Policy Ana Musat said:
“These official figures show that renewables have outstripped fossil fuels yet again and provided more of the UK’s annual electricity needs than ever before, with wind leading the way as our biggest source of clean power.
“With renewables, we can strengthen Britain’s energy security with the cheapest sources of new power available for billpayers. That’s why we’re urging Ministers to work with us to increase the number shovel-ready renewable energy projects which the Government could bring forward through this year’s auction for Contracts for Difference auction. This will enable us maximise deployment, strengthen skills and grow new supply chains, as we continue to create jobs all around the country”.