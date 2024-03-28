Wind Generates Record Annual Percentage of UK Electricity, While Fossil Fuels Drop to Record Low

New statistics published today by the Government show that wind generated a record 28.7% of the UK’s electricity needs in 2023 (up 4% on 2022). Wind remains the UK’s biggest source of clean power, generating over 60% of our renewable electricity last year.

The latest Energy Trends report by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero also shows that offshore wind generated 17.3% of our electricity in 2023(compared to 13.8% in 2022), and onshore wind provided 11.4% (compared to 10.8% in 2022), setting new annual percentage records in both technologies.

Overall, renewables outperformed fossil fuels for a third year by generating 47.3% of the UK’s electricity, another new annual record (up from 41.5% in 2022), compared to 36.3% from oil, gas and coal – a record annual low from fossil fuels (which produced 40.8% in 2022) – most of which came from gas (34.3% in 2023).

The Government’s statistics also show new quarterly highs in the last 3 months of 2023. This was the first quarter in which wind generated more electricity than gas, providing the largest share of generation by any technology in the UK – over 50% for the first time in a quarterly period (51.5%). Renewables overall also generated a record amount of electricity (39.9 terawatt hours) – an increase of 4.9% on the same quarter in the previous year, due to high generation from wind, which set a new quarterly record of 26.4TWh (up 1.5%).

Commenting on today’s statistics, RenewableUK’s Executive Director of Policy Ana Musat said: