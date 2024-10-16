Willowtown Primary School Receives £1,000 for Local Community Shop & Kitchen

The Big Bocs Bwyd Community Shop & Kitchen, run by volunteers and children at Willowtown Primary School in Ebbw Vale, has received £1,000 from local housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

Founded two years ago, The Big Bocs Bwyd Community Shop and Kitchen supports members of the school and local community by providing healthy meals available at ‘pay as you feel’ prices.

The five-star housebuilder’s donation will help to install a canopy outside the shop to create a weatherproof communal area which can be used for information sharing sessions, outdoor family cooking sessions, and as a communal space that can be used all-year round.

Persimmon Homes East Wales’ Community Champions scheme donates £24,000 each year to various community organisations and good causes in the areas where it develops.

Rebecca Hughes, Family and Community Engagement Lead at Willowtown Primary School, thanked Persimmon for the donation and said:

“Thank you to Persimmon Homes for their generous support. Persimmon’s donation will help us to support even more families across the local community in Ebbw Vale, providing healthy meals, skills development, and family activities.”

Vicky Williams, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: