RTS Cymru to host a live webinar with the heads of BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C – 15 June 2020 (3pm-4pm)

What will the Welsh television landscape look like post-lockdown and what innovations will the broadcasters need to make to ensure the continuation of high quality programming and services for audiences in Wales?

These and other important questions affecting the sector will be explored in a live webinar “Broadcasting in Wales: Lockdown and Beyond”, organised by RTS Cymru Wales on Monday, 15 June (3pm).

The webinar will feature a panel made up of the heads of the three broadcasting organisations in Wales:

Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director, BBC Cymru Wales

Phil Henfrey, Head of News & Programmes, ITV Cymru Wales

Owen Evans, Chief Executive, S4C

The session will be chaired by Sian Morgan Lloyd, Lecturer at Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture and former TV current affairs journalist and producer.

It will be an opportunity to ask the panel about the changes and challenges that lockdown has brought to television in Wales. At a time when the industry is bringing so much support to viewers through news, home tutoring and entertainment, the session will also reflect on the events of recent months and ask what the future holds – particularly for those who have questions about their future working lives.

Edward Russell, Chair of RTS Cymru, said: