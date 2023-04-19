Welsh Water Invest £3.9 Million to Upgrade Water Supply in Ebbw Vale

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water is investing £3.9 million to upgrade the water network in Rassau from April 2023 until April 2024.

The investment by the not-for-profit company will see improvements carried out to the water network which will help ensure the company continue to provide homes, schools, businesses and customers with a safe, reliable supply of clean drinking water for decades to come.

Working with contract partners, Morrisons Water Services, Welsh Water is set to renew around 2.1km of water pipes over the next year.

They will be doing this using a combination of traditional and innovative methods to ensure they get the work done as quickly as possible whilst minimising disruption to local residents wherever possible.

Welsh Water’s Project Manager, Jonathan Davies, said:

“As a company, we’re investing £1.8 billion in our water and wastewater network between 2020 and 2025 to make sure we can deliver the best service possible for our customers. As part of this, we are investing £3.9 million to upgrade the water network in Rassau. This will not only help improve the quality of our drinking water for customers in the area, but also help ensure they receive a supply of clean, fresh drinking water for years to come. “We appreciate that this kind of work can cause some inconvenience, but we will do all we can to keep this to a minimum and would like to thank people for bearing with us whilst we undertake these essential works in their community.”

The company are inviting local residents to find out more about the work through their virtual information event at rassauinvestment.exhibition.app.