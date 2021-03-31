Welsh University to Provide Online Football Courses

Wrexham Glyndwr University has forged a partnership with a leading football and sports science coaching organisation to offer cutting edge training online.

The university’s Football Coaching and the Performance Specialist degree program

has led to the official collaboration & agreement with the globally-acclaimed International Soccer Science and Performance Federation (ISSPF).

The ISSPF is an online coach education platform which offers students and coaches from youth to elite level coaches the opportunity to enhance both the scientific aspects of performance coaching as well as your current knowledge

The partnership aims to provide bespoke online soccer training resources delivered by leading soccer professionals from around the world.

The online courses are developed and delivered by some of the leading academics, sports scientists and coaches from the likes of the English Football Association, Manchester United FC, Olympiakos, Boca Juniors FC, Chelsea FC, Trabzonspor FC, Besiktas FC, Dinamo Zagreb, Leicester City FC, Dynamo Moscow FC, Napoli FC, Benfica FC, FC Rennes, Porto FC, the Spanish Football Federation, Major League Soccer clubs staff and many more.

The key courses provide insights into the game at the elite level and include various topics such as: Nutrition, Psychology and Mental Skills Training, Youth & Athletic Development, Soccer and Team Sport Training Methodology, Fitness and Conditioning Training, Tactical Analysis, Talent Identification, Goalkeeper Coaching Science and Injury Reduction and Return to Play.

Sara Hilton, programme leader of the BSc Football Coaching and Performance Specialist degree at Glyndwr, explained that she is “delighted” to formalise this link with the ISSPF.

She said:

“This partnership will provide our sporting communities the opportunity to access educational content from experts across the globe. “As a sports science education provider we pride ourselves on our relationships with industry and this link with ISSPF will allow us to further our reach and empower those who aspire to work at the highest level of the game. “We are collaborating to provide a plethora of exciting resources in addition to certification courses that will provide aspiring coaches, sports scientist, scouts, trainers, medical practitioners and analysts with insight to not only domestic but international best practice standards. “This is a fantastic initiative, and I am excited that Wrexham Glyndwr University can contribute to the applied soccer education revolution here in the North Wales region.”

The online courses are open to almost anyone involved in the game or with an interest to further themselves, and ideal to provide insights, continued professional development, extended learning and additional qualifications, as well as exposing individuals with a thirst to learn best practice when designing and implementing structures and strategies and sessions with players and team sports.

As a leading online soccer education organisation, ISSPF is not only seen as the trusted partner of elite, semi-professional, amateur and youth soccer clubs, international and continental federations, but also as key educational partners of schools, colleges, universities and training institutes worldwide.

An ISSPF spokesman said:

“We are delighted to partner with the department of Sports & Exercise Science, in Wrexham Glyndwr University. We are extremely excited to play a leading role in the development of football or soccer related individuals in a region known for its love of the game and an area with track record of coach and performance staff development. “The opportunity to assist in the development of soccer enthusiasts, coaches, performance and medical staff, in addition to the students and learners around the local community, and country is one ISSPF are motivated to play a key role within. “The provision of our bespoke online soccer related courses, across the coaching and performance development in the region and across the world is something we are proud to work together for the progression of all individuals interested in enhancing their applied knowledge and career prospects through the Wrexham Glyndwr University pathway. “Our courses cover a range of coaching interests from grassroots, through to the semi-professional & elite professional coaching level so are available to all.”

All courses can be performed while travelling or at home, at any time of the day and is geared around the learning time frame of the individual. Anyone wanting to find out more about the ISSPF platform and the Wrexham Glyndwr University sport courses can click the following links:

https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/FootballCoachingandthePerformanceSpecialist/

https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/AppliedSportsScience/

https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Postgraduatecourses/SportExerciseandHealthScience/

Further information & content will be provided via the partnership program links here on social media @WGUSportDept @glyndwruni @ISSPFed.