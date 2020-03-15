Welsh Technology Leaders Unite to Form New Technology Leadership Council

New Council will work to unify and champion the Welsh technology industry

Senior figures from some of the world’s largest and most influential technology businesses along with leaders from some of Wales’ most innovative rising stars to create a new Technology Leadership Council to champion the Welsh technology industry.

The initiative launched today from Technology Connected will be the largest and most encompassing of its kind, representing the breadth of the technology industry in Wales to create a unified voice for the sector.

Drawing on the expertise of its members, the Council will utilise its collective knowledge and influence, to unite, champion and promote Welsh technology across Wales and throughout the wider global marketplace.

Members of the Council will act as ambassadors for Welsh technology, actively leading, influencing and advising to expand the network and its global reach.

The Council launches with experts from Welsh technology, academia and business support services who are passionate about shaping a positive future of the industry and promote a global brand of Welsh technology – created in Wales, shaping the world.

The Technology Connected Technology Leadership Council:

Name Organisation Professor. Pete Burnap Cardiff University Christian Coates Method4 Katy Chamberlain Business in Focus Nia Davies Davlec Lee Griffin GoCompare Mark John Tramshed Tech Dr Cerian Jones Cerian Jones IP David Jones NED Nicola McNeely Technology Sector Head HCR Law Chris Meadows IQE PLC Julian Morris Cisco Damon Rands Wolfberry Cyber Security Professor. Rob Rolley General Dynamics, UKSCD James Smith DevOpsGroup Gareth Williams Thales UK Rob Wilson Sony UK

Over the upcoming months the Council will continue to grow to ensure it is representative of the breadth of the Welsh technology industry.

The formation of the Technology Leadership Council is the latest in a series of announcements from Technology Connected. Formerly the ESTnet, Technology Connected has represented the technology industry for nearly 20 years, facilitating connections within the industry to unify, champion and promote its economic and social impact.

The member’s organisation is responsible for some of Wales’ largest technology events and initiatives including The Emerging Tech Fest, Wales Technology Awards, Factory of the Future programmes and the Cardiff University Year in Industry partnership

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected said;

“The launch of the Technology Leadership Council is a major step in our commitment to champion the breadth of the Welsh technology industry. “By bringing together experts and influencers across all areas of technology, our aim is to help unify and promote our innovative industry and find real-world solutions to the current and future challenges the technology industry may face. “The Council has some of the most influential figures in business and technology, creating a go-to organisation for news and insight within our industry, expanding the reach and influence of our sector and helping to create a global brand of Welsh technology. “In a global marketplace, connectivity is key. The formation of the Technology Leadership Council will allow us to harness the collective reach and influence of key figures in technology, to help increase the network and global footprints of Welsh technology, connecting people and technologies both within our own sector and across markets, across the world.”

The media pack for the Technology Leadership Council, including member bios and photography is available for journalists here.