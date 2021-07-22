Welsh Student Works Helps Downing Street Launch Net-Zero Campaign

Last month, Llanelli-based tech experts Vindico ICS Ltd represented small businesses at Downing Street to launch Together for Our Planet, a nationwide campaign that will roll out across the UK in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.

Vindico presented Think Air, the most extensive non-governmental UK-Wide live data air quality monitoring and measuring network.

Think Air is an essential move towards understanding and managing air pollution – and the impact of PM2.5 (small air particles), carbon dioxide, and other air pollutants – on public health and wellbeing.

Vindico developed Think Air in partnership with Professor Emeritus Paul Lewis and Sam Lewis, a Swansea University School of Management PhD student and Knowledge Economy Skills Scholarships (KESS) recipient.

Sam said:

“It's truly been an honour to undertake this project. Seeing the journey of your prototype grow into a final product is incredibly rewarding on its own, however seeing that solution be acknowledged and used as an example for future initiative by the Prime Minister undeniably highlights the impact we can make here as staff, students, and affiliated companies. I'm very proud.”

Following months of research and development, Vindico used the launch at Downing Street to unveil their latest Think Air product, TASK – Think Air Schools Kit.

A central contribution from his PhD, Sam was instrumental in driving the development of this innovation line with the current Welsh and English curriculums.

This educational product has been designed for children aged 9 to 11 to build, code, and measure the air quality around them – at school, at home, and on the daily commute.

Associate Professor, Dr Frederic Boy, Sam's academic supervisor at the School of Management, said: