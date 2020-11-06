Welsh Site Managers Awarded for House Building Excellence

The best site managers in the Welsh house building industry have gathered to celebrate their achievements at NHBC’s Pride in the Job 2020 Awards virtual ceremony.

Organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes, the awards are the most highly regarded in the house-building industry. They recognise and reward a site manager’s dedication to achieving the highest standards in house building, and their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a series of online events are taking place throughout October and November, providing the opportunity to celebrate the Quality Award winners and announce the Seal of Excellence and Regional winners in Pride in the Job’s 40th anniversary year.

Site managers are automatically entered into the competition if they are working on a site registered for NHBC warranty. Pride in the Job is free to enter and the winners, decided by a panel of expert judges following numerous site visits, showed impressive dedication to achieving the highest quality on their sites.

This year’s Regional winners were:

Gareth Davies of T I & G R Davies Small Builder – Maes Yr Efail, Cardigan

Ian Palmer of Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales Medium Builder – Croes Atti, Flint

Paul Oakley of Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Wales Large Builder – Goitre Fach, Cardiff

Commenting on the Awards, NHBC Regional Director, Paul Edwards said:

“Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for decades and it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced in recent times due to the pandemic, the very best site managers of 2020 have kept their focus on delivering high quality new homes for their customers.

“A site manager’s role can at times be one of the most challenging in house building and their constant drive for excellence is very much at the heart of the competition. Receiving a Seal of Excellence Award is a great achievement for any site manager and a Regional Award even more so, as it places them right at the top of their profession. It’s no surprise that Pride in the Job winning sites have higher levels of customer satisfaction as these homes are without doubt among the best the UK has to offer.”

The Regional award winners will now go on to compete for the ultimate award in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards which will be unveiled early next year.

For the full list of winners please visit: www.nhbc.co.uk/AwardsandEvents/Pride-in-the-job/