Welsh Reservoir That Was a Lockdown TikTok Sensation Goes up for Auction

Brombil Reservoir, near Port Talbot, a historic former deep colliery that was flooded in the 19th century and is renowned for its striking turquoise water, is to be put up for sale by auction.

SDL Property Auctions will feature the one-acre reservoir and two acres of surrounding countryside at Margam Mountain in its next live streamed online auction on 26 September. The lot has been given a guide price of £20,000 – £25,000.

Auctioneers say that, subject to planning consent, the site, which has been compared by visitors to a “blue lagoon”, could be suitable for the development of small lodges or glamping accommodation, with wildlife tourism, education or fishing also potential business prospects for the scenic reservoir.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said:

“With its intensely turquoise water, set amid the rural greenery of Margam Mountain, Brombil Reservoir is a truly stunning man-made lake. “It’s always hard to put a guide price on a unique site like this and owning a reservoir certainly isn’t for everyone, but we are excited to see what happens on the day of the auction and what imaginative plans a new owner might have for this hidden Welsh gem.”

Brombil Reservoir was originally a colliery which supplied coal to the nearby copper works at Taibach. After it was closed in 1880, the mine was flooded to supply water to the docks at Port Talbot and is over 100ft deep.

The reservoir shot to fame in 2022 when a TikTok video featuring its vivid blue water went viral, generating more than a million views.

Accessible via a half-mile public footpath from Brombil village, the site is around three miles from Port Talbot and 12 miles from Swansea and the Gower Peninsular.