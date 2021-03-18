Welsh Rail Recruitment Agency Reports Strong Growth Figures for 2021

Rhino Rail, the newly-launched railway recruitment arm of Rhinorecruitment.com, has reported impressive growth figures for the first two months of 2021.

Rhinorecruitment,com, a national, multi-discipline recruitment agency, ventured into this new market in 2020, spending the last quarter of the year making contacts, recruiting staff and building what has now become a strong network of candidates and clients. The agency, which supplies a diverse catalogue of personnel to the railway industry, specialises in the supply of rail workers across all UK locations. However, it has found recent success in South Wales and the South West, having been awarded a number of recruitment contracts in said regions.

This increase in activity has been bolstered by the firm receiving an accreditation, having been audited and verified to facilitate the Network Rail supply chain for the UK. Rhino Rail is now an approved supplier under the Railway Industry Supplier Qualification Scheme (RISQS).

Craig Stabb, a seasoned rail industry professional with over 20 years in this industry, has been brought into the team to steer the rail division in the right direction, utilising his industry knowledge and contacts to create a rail recruitment desk that understands the needs of modern clients and candidates alike.

“Rhinorecruitment.com is already a well-defined brand in the Construction, Manufacturing, IT and Professional Services industries and with this new accreditation, Rhinorecruitment.com is slowly becoming a leading supplier for rail industry personnel. We are now preparing to work with some of the biggest recruiters in the sector and will engage with our state-of-the-art technology and reputation to supply all the major rail clients, targeting specific works and rail projects to expand into” he says.

Andrew Roberts, CEO and Group Sales Director of the firm, is thrilled to see this niche agency gather momentum, having invested heavily in the business’ expansion in recent times.

“While a new sector for Rhinorecruitment.com, developing a railway recruitment agency has been a career-long ambition of mine and I am thrilled to see the venture gather so much pace, especially over the past 2 months. We have some big plans for the agency and thoroughly look forward to sharing more updates over the coming weeks”.

According to the brand, it has doubled both its candidate and client numbers month on month in 2021, crediting the experienced team of rail professionals it has recruited as well as a number of targeted marketing campaigns for these impressive growth figures.

If you are seeking a new job in the rail industry or are on the search for rail industry talent, get in touch with the Rhino Rail team on 0333 577 4466.