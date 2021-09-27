Welsh Plant-based Food Producer Hits UK Supermarkets

Welsh plant-based food producer Do Goodly Dips has secured its first national listing with a major retailer just a year after its launch.

Do Goodly Dips are now available in 60 Morrisons stores in Wales and the South West of England, and nation-wide through online supermarket Ocado.

The Cross Hands-based company is the result of a collaboration between friends Richard Abbey and Scott Davies.

Richard said,

“Scott is a very accomplished chef, who has worked in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants, and I come from a commercial background. We wanted to create unique and great tasting products with purpose, in that they do goodly for you and others and minimise any impact on our amazing planet, that’s why we called ourselves Do Goodly Dips”.

Vegan, gluten-free with no added sugar or artificial additives, Do Goodly Dips are 100% plant based. Using as many Welsh ingredients as possible, the pair have created four flavour-packed dips with a twist – Squashed Pea Guacamole, Tasty Tomato & Bean Houmous, Superstar Salsa, and Mighty Beetroot Borani – each with a health beneficial characteristic such as providing fibre or protein.

Do Goodly’s Superstar Salsa has also proved to be a hit with the judges at the Great Taste Awards 2021 – receiving a one-star award earlier this week.

The company’s ethos is ‘do goodly, be goodly, taste goodly’, and 10% of all profits go to the mental health charity Mind. Sustainability is important too and everything is recyclable and where possible recycled.

Richard said,

“We have also created our range to naturally have a longer shelf-life than most other dips, which helps cut down on food waste.”

Already a hit in independent stores, delis and farm shops, Do Goodly’s listings with Morrisons and Ocado have rounded off a highly successful period for the business, which prides itself on its Welsh roots.

“It has been an amazing, and somewhat whirlwind, of a first year for us, and we are absolutely delighted to see our dips being sold nationally and in supermarkets.”

Next steps for the business include further growth into the grocery trade sector and expanding the current three-strong team.

Do Goodly has been helped to flourish by Cywain – a Menter a Busnes project that supports the development of growth-orientated businesses in the food and drink sector in Wales working in collaboration with the Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme.

Do Goodly was part of Cywain’s inaugural ‘Scale-Up Challenge’ programme which is designed to help grow their enterprises and build commercial confidence.

Richard said,

“Cywain has really helped us grow as a business. The ‘Scale-Up Challenge’ programme has been particularly helpful and I would massively encourage more small food and drink companies to take part in these activities. This has been coupled with introductions to the major retailers and mentoring provided by the Food & Drink Wales trade programme which has been invaluable.”

Louise McNutt, Cywain Development Manager said,

“The enormous success that Richard and Scott have achieved in the last year is testament to the hard work, tenacity and experience they have brought to their business. Their professional approach, willingness to grasp opportunities and desire to do good shines through every interaction I have had with them. Also, their dips taste absolutely delicious!”

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, said,