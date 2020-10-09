Welsh Online Learning Platform Boosted During Pandemic

Award-winning Cardiff-based provider of online courses has announced they have made 10 new full-time hires since June.

The fully online educator also experienced its highest growth in enrolled students to date with 63% growth for their September intake.

This comes after the company has successfully launched over 27 online courses in healthcare and business since its inception in 2010 and has plans to launch 5 more over the next 6 months.

Delivered in partnership with Universities such as The University of South Wales and The University of Gibraltar, online courses span from specialist MSc’s for medical professionals to a suite of executive MBA’s. The partnerships offer a distance learning alternative to standard postgraduate courses and a new way for business and healthcare professionals to grow their skills from home.

“The last 6 months have exposed the vulnerabilities of residential education and brought into focus the strengths of distance learning” says Prof Steve Davies, Founding Director at Learna Ltd. “We’ve seen a sharp rise in the demand for online postgraduate Diplomas and MScs, particularly in programmes such as diabetes, acute medicine and respiratory disease.”

Features and benefits of online courses include:

Study from the security of your own home

Gain a qualification in 12 months

Study part-time while you work

The next intake will begin enrollment in March 2021, and applications for this intake are now open. For more information on Learna’s courses, visit https://www.learna.ac.uk